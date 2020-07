A man’s body was found in the Big Chui Canal in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Information was received on July 1 at about 21.20 that a body of a person was found in the canal near Lumumba Street. Emergencies Ministry rescuers arrived at the scene and pulled out the body of a man of European appearance out of water. He is being identified.

The body was handed over to police officers.