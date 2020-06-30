17:54
Woman in childbirth dies in maternity hospital from pneumonia

Woman in childbirth who died in maternity hospital No. 2 in Bishkek had pneumonia. Chief Gynecologist of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Raisa Asylbasheva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the woman was admitted to the observation unit of the maternity hospital with symptoms of coronavirus infection: cough, fever.

The woman gave birth to twins on the 34-35th week (8 months) of pregnancy by cesarean section. The children are in the premature baby ward in the maternity hospital No. 4.

«After the operation, she developed pneumonia. We could not save her. She died on the fifth day from pulmonary failure,» the doctor noted.

Recall, seven people died from coronavirus over the last day in Kyrgyzstan, 57 in total.
