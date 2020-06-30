Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing today.

According to him, two deaths were registered in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital — 76-year-old and 55-year-old men.

Two people died in the Osh City Clinical Hospital — a 70-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman. A 27-year-old patient died in the Clinical Maternity Hospital No. 1, 44-year-old man died in the Zhaiyl Territorial Clinic, and a 53-year-old patient — in the Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital.

Death toll from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan rose to 57 people.