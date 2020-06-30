12:23
Kazakhstan could return to tough quarantine

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to make proposals on return to strict quarantine due to the spread of coronavirus infection within two days. Website of Akorda reports.

The head of Kazakhstan noted at a meeting with members of the government, heads of state bodies, heads of cities and regions that timely tough quarantine allowed to gain time and delay the peak of the epidemic. But, unfortunately, almost immediately after lifting the emergency regime, all quarantine measures were eased.

«Since the lifting of restrictions on May 11, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased sevenfold. This is largely due to shortcomings in the work of a number of government bodies. It should be noted that the public administration system at the central and local levels has not prepared for effective functioning without state of emergency. The interdepartmental commission did not cope with the task assigned to it. It must be admitted. The Ministry of Health failed to ensure coordination of the work of central and local authorities,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

At least 20,780 cases of COVID-19 are registered as of today in Kazakhstan.
