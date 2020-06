Peaceful rally #REaction 3.0 takes place in Bishkek.

Participants of the protest rally against adoption of the bill on manipulation of information.

Protesters ask its initiator Gulshat Asylbaeva to give up her seat.

According to organizers of the march, the bill violating freedom of speech was adopted by deputies illegally.

At least 79 parliament members voted for the initiative of Gulshat Asylbaeva, however, according to the deputies present at the meeting, there were no more than 30 deputies in the hall at that time.

Participants of the protest rally moved to the building of the Parliament.