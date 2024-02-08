14:18
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov

Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov posted on Facebook.

The head of state cited as an example a video message from a junior sergeant of military unit No. 2028 in Karakol, Jyldyz Asanakunova, who reported beatings and abuse of soldiers and addressed Sadyr Japarov.

«If there were no freedom of speech and human rights in Kyrgyzstan, this female soldier would not have made a direct appeal. The military prosecutor’s office is carefully working on this. The result will be announced. We have many similar examples. Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan,» the President said.

A video was posted on social media on February 6, in which a serviceman, junior sergeant of military unit No. 2028, located in Karakol, Jyldyz Asanakunova told about beatings and abuse of soldiers and addressed the President Sadyr Japarov.

She claimed lawlessness in the military unit. According to Jyldyz Asanakunova, soldiers face violence, their arms and legs are broken. The soldier also raised the issue of the quality of food for soldiers, noting that the meat of dead animals is used in cooking food.

The State Committee for National Security reported that, based on the results of a comprehensive on-site inspection, the information of the serviceman Jyldyz Asanakunova was not confirmed.
link: https://24.kg/english/286245/
views: 118
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov comments on freedom of speech in country
There is freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, Parliamentary Speaker assures
Abdygany Erkebaev asks parliament deputies not to restrict freedom of speech
Freedom of speech will defeat misinformation - OSCE Representative
Begaim Usenova: Social media - last refuge of freedom of speech for journalists
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells OSCE about protection of freedom of speech
Edil Baisalov meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media
Threats to freedom of speech are growing in Kyrgyzstan – report
Amendments to Gulshat Asylbaeva’s law do not pursue political goals
Speaker of Parliament tells about freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
13:48
Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from i...
13:39
Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov
12:45
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:27
Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state
12:14
Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co