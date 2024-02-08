Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov

Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov posted on Facebook.

The head of state cited as an example a video message from a junior sergeant of military unit No. 2028 in Karakol, Jyldyz Asanakunova, who reported beatings and abuse of soldiers and addressed Sadyr Japarov.

«If there were no freedom of speech and human rights in Kyrgyzstan, this female soldier would not have made a direct appeal. The military prosecutor’s office is carefully working on this. The result will be announced. We have many similar examples. Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan,» the President said.

A video was posted on social media on February 6, in which a serviceman, junior sergeant of military unit No. 2028, located in Karakol, Jyldyz Asanakunova told about beatings and abuse of soldiers and addressed the President Sadyr Japarov.

She claimed lawlessness in the military unit. According to Jyldyz Asanakunova, soldiers face violence, their arms and legs are broken. The soldier also raised the issue of the quality of food for soldiers, noting that the meat of dead animals is used in cooking food.

The State Committee for National Security reported that, based on the results of a comprehensive on-site inspection, the information of the serviceman Jyldyz Asanakunova was not confirmed.