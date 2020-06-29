20:13
USD 75.44
EUR 84.79
RUB 1.09
English

City Hall to carry out disinfection in Bishkek after peaceful march

City Hall will carry out disinfection after a peaceful march for freedom of speech in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The disinfection has no relevance to any political processes in Bishkek and has been carried out in the capital for three months.

Press service of the Bishkek City Hall

The municipality added that it is not recommended to hold public events, including peaceful processions, to preserve people’s health.

«First of all, we need to combine all efforts and direct them to solving more urgent issues, such as the purchase of ambulances, increasing the number of beds in hospitals, improving the quality of the work of call center 118, supporting the ambulance teams and improvement of mobile medical teams,» the City Hall said.

Recall, civil peaceful rally for freedom of speech REaction 3.0 is planned for today. Activists will march from the train station along Erkindik Boulevard to the White House.
link: https://24.kg/english/157705/
views: 206
Print
Related
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
Patients with COVID-19 not to be kept in hospitals for 14 days
54 people die from pneumonia since March in Kyrgyzstan
Policeman dies from pneumonia in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan to attend extraordinary meeting of Parliament
Coronavirus confirmed in Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Patients with pneumonia to be hospitalized without COVID-19 test
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends Work of public transport and taxis to be suspended in Bishkek on weekends
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1 Kyrgyzstan switches to electronic invoices from June 1
29 June, Monday
17:50
New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank app...
17:39
Seven employees of Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan have coronavirus
17:28
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan asks people not to self-medicate
17:19
Family Medicine Centers to consult patients with COVID-19 symptoms day and night
16:52
#REaction 3.0 rally in Bishkek. Photoreport