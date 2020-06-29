City Hall to carry out disinfection in Bishkek after peaceful march

City Hall will carry out disinfection after a peaceful march for freedom of speech in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The disinfection has no relevance to any political processes in Bishkek and has been carried out in the capital for three months. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall

The municipality added that it is not recommended to hold public events, including peaceful processions, to preserve people’s health.

«First of all, we need to combine all efforts and direct them to solving more urgent issues, such as the purchase of ambulances, increasing the number of beds in hospitals, improving the quality of the work of call center 118, supporting the ambulance teams and improvement of mobile medical teams,» the City Hall said.

Recall, civil peaceful rally for freedom of speech REaction 3.0 is planned for today. Activists will march from the train station along Erkindik Boulevard to the White House.