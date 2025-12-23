15:34
Access to Bishkek City Hall restricted for city residents

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, city residents are restricted from entering the Bishkek City Hall premises in private vehicles. Deputy Kazybek Ergeshov announced at a regular session of the City Council.

According to him, this decision complicates access to the municipality for Bishkek residents, and many complaints have been received.

Kazybek Ergeshov asked officials on what basis the decision was made.

However, Bishkek City Council Chairman Bekzhan Usenaliev stressed the need to follow the rules. «We will consider the issue of parking at the next session, and then we will discuss it,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/355671/
views: 140
