Personnel changes take place at Bishkek City Hall

Personnel changes have taken place at Bishkek City Hall.

According to the municipality, Kanybek Zholchubekov has been appointed Director of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs.

He previously served as Director of the Raatbek Sanatbaev Specialized Children’s and Youth Olympic Reserve School.

Bishkek City Hall
Photo Bishkek City Hall. Kanybek Zholchubekov

Zhoomart Shamkanov has been appointed Director of Dolphin Specialized Children’s and Youth School.

The corresponding order was signed by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev.
