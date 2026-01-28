Administrative building with underground parking to be built near City Hall

A new administrative building with a two-level underground parking lot is planned for construction on the site of a closed parking lot near the City Hall building in Bishkek. Ermek Arymbaev, head of the Capital Construction Department, announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council Commission on Municipal Property.

According to him, planning, preparation, and parallel design work for the project are currently underway.

Deputies criticized the closure of the parking lot before the project's approval and proposed temporarily opening it to visitors and employees, as there is no nearby parking.