Bishkek City Council to hold extraordinary session

Bishkek City Council will meet tomorrow, on June 30, for an extraordinary session. Press service of the BCC reported.

The main issue on the agenda is giving consent to a budget loan from the republican budget (payment of salaries and vacation pay to teachers in Bishkek).

The city authorities had difficulties in paying vacation pay due to the fact that the capital budget does not have funds to increase teachers’ salaries. The city authorities repeatedly appealed to the government with a request for targeted transfers, but the Ministry of Finance decided to provide the budget loan.

Salaries of employees of city’s educational organizations are paid at the expense of the local budget, the rest are paid from republican funds. As the Ministry of Education and Science noted, the remaining employees of educational institutions have been paid their vacation pay.

In May, the City Hall already had problems with payment of salaries to teachers. The debt was repaid due to the receipt of funds from the Safe City project.
