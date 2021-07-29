18:07
First session of new convocation of Bishkek City Council to take place tomorrow

The first session of the new convocation of the Bishkek City Council will take place tomorrow. Spokeswoman for the Bishkek City Council Meerim Kerimkanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the session is convened on the basis of the resolution of the Central Election Commisison on the approval of the decision of the capital’s TEC on the results of the repeat elections of city council deputies.

The repeat elections were held on July 11. Six political parties overcame the seven percent threshold. The mandates were distributed as follows: Emgek — 11, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 9, Ishenim — 8, Yntymak — 7, Onuguu-Progress — 5, Social Democrats — 5.
