14:09
USD 84.79
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.16
English

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev elected Chairman of Bishkek City Council

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev was elected a Speaker of the Bishkek City Council. The decision was made today at the first session of the new composition of deputies.

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev’s candidacy was nominated by the formed majority coalition. He represents Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction.

All 45 deputies of the City Council took part in the secret ballot. At least of them 41 voted for, two against, two abstained.

A deputy from Emgek faction, Toktosun Sultanov, was proposed for the post of Deputy Chairman. Voting on his candidacy will be held separately.

The first session of the new composition of the Bishkek City Council takes place today. Six political parties overcame the seven percent threshold in the repeat election held on July 11. The mandates were distributed as follows: Emgek — 11, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 9, Ishenim — 8, Yntymak — 7, Onuguu-Progress — 5, Social Democrats — 5.
link: https://24.kg/english/202691/
views: 99
Print
Related
First session of Bishkek City Council starts in capital
First session of new convocation of Bishkek City Council to take place tomorrow
Bishkek City Council approves budget of capital for 2021
Majority coalition collapses in Bishkek City Council
Bishkek City Council has new deputies
Bishkek Сity Сouncil has new deputies
Bishkek City Council to hold extraordinary session
Head of Respublika - Ata Jurt faction of BCC voluntarily resigns
Bishkek City Council deputies to hold regular session on October 23
Budget of Bishkek for 2019 approved
Popular
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany
30 July, Friday
13:21
Kuvanychbek Kongantiev elected Chairman of Bishkek City Council Kuvanychbek Kongantiev elected Chairman of Bishkek City...
13:15
Two people killed in traffic accident on Osh highway
13:03
Border incident: Citizens of Tajikistan beat up head of Ak-Sai rural area
12:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 196.5 million people globally
12:23
Sullivan & Cromwell to represent interests of Centerra’s subsidiaries in court