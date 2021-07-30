Kuvanychbek Kongantiev elected Chairman of Bishkek City Council

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev was elected a Speaker of the Bishkek City Council. The decision was made today at the first session of the new composition of deputies.

Kuvanychbek Kongantiev’s candidacy was nominated by the formed majority coalition. He represents Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction.

All 45 deputies of the City Council took part in the secret ballot. At least of them 41 voted for, two against, two abstained.

A deputy from Emgek faction, Toktosun Sultanov, was proposed for the post of Deputy Chairman. Voting on his candidacy will be held separately.

The first session of the new composition of the Bishkek City Council takes place today. Six political parties overcame the seven percent threshold in the repeat election held on July 11. The mandates were distributed as follows: Emgek — 11, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 9, Ishenim — 8, Yntymak — 7, Onuguu-Progress — 5, Social Democrats — 5.