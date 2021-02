The Bishkek City Council approved the capital’s budget for 2021. The decision was made today at a regular meeting of the Council.

The total volume of revenues of the local budget of Bishkek for 2021 is forecast at 10,230,993.6 billion soms. Most of it will be spent on the social sphere — 5,586,747.1 billion soms.

The city’s budget is balanced, so expenses are listed at the income level.