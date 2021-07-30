15:43
Toktosun Sultanov elected Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council

Toktosun Sultanov was elected a Deputy Chairman of the Bishkek City Council. The decision was made today at the first session of the new composition of deputies.

Toktosun Sultanov was nominated by a majority coalition. He represents Emgek faction.

All 45 deputies of the City Council took part in the secret ballot. At least 41 voted for, two against, two abstained.

The first session of the new composition of the Bishkek City Council takes place today. Six political parties overcame the seven percent threshold in the repeat election held on July 11. The mandates were distributed as follows: Emgek — 11, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 9, Ishenim — 8, Yntymak — 7, Onuguu-Progress — 5, Social Democrats — 5.
