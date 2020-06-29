14:26
People died from COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals with bilateral pneumonia

All patients who died in the last 24 hours were admitted to hospitals with bilateral pneumonia. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, a patient was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek with coronavirus infection in an extremely serious condition.

«She had bilateral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, DIC, cardiac and pulmonary failure, and cerebral edema. She also had concomitant diseases: heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes mellitus,» he said.

The second patient, 67, was admitted to the Osh City Clinical Hospital on June 26. «He had bilateral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The third patient is a resident of Kara-Suu district, 61. He was admitted to the clinic on June 25 with bilateral pneumonia. «He has been sick since June 19, took antibiotics, then he was tested for COVID-19 and the result was positive. He was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. He had a concomitant pathology: a stomach ulcer, chronic cholecystitis, anemia, cardiosclerosis,» he said.

At least 50 people have died from coronavirus over the entire period.
