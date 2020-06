Three people died from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, a woman, 56, died in the Republican Clinical Hospital.

A man,67, died in the Osh City Clinical Hospital, and another patient, 61, — at the clinic of Osh State University.

At least 50 people have died from coronavirus in the republic.