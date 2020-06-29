Bishkek needs doctors: City Hall addresses volunteers

Bishkek needs doctors. The City Hall of Bishkek appealed for help to caring citizens, residents, interns, doctors and virologists.

«The epidemiological situation in the country remains tense, doctors, epidemiologists have been working intensively since March, they are tired, get infected. Due to the increase in the number of sick citizens, there is a lack of doctors,» the City Hall said.

Those wishing to help are asked to contact the doctor Shakir Tursunbaev by the numbers: 0558755577, 0554994949.

At least 4,748 people got infected in the country over the entire period, 2,242 of them have recovered.