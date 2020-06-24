President of Kyrgyzstan refrains from attending Victory Parade in Moscow

A military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the World War II took place on the Red Square in Moscow today. Kyrgyzstanis began to ask why they did not see Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the live video broadcasting.

Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency that according to the established algorithm, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, members of the delegation and accompanying persons passed a coronavirus test upon arrival in Moscow. Two accompanying persons tested positive for COVID-19.

«In accordance with further algorithm, the president decided to refrain from participating in the events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the World War II. The president himself has a negative test result,» Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan, Tolgonai Stamalieva, said.