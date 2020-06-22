12:19
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 31, within the framework of pre-trial proceedings registered under the Article “Mercenary Activities” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press center of the SCNS reported.

From 2014 to 2017, the detainee was in Syria, where he underwent military training. He participated in armed conflicts in the ranks of terrorists against the government troops of the SAR.

“During a search at the place of residence of the man, no prohibited items were found. The detainee was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. The necessary investigative actions are currently underway,” the SCNS reported.     
link: https://24.kg/english/156900/
views: 138
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
Government of Kyrgyzstan comments on situation with women, children in Syria
Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
Terrorist recruiter arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Propagandist of terrorism detained in Kyrgyzstan
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS intends to toughen punishment for participation in armed conflicts abroad
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
Fake Kyrgyz passport confiscated from foreigner suspected of terrorism
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
12:09
Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test positive for COVID-19 Two employees of Parliament’s Office of Kyrgyzstan test...
11:53
Number of beds for COVID-19 patients increased at Gansi observation unit
11:38
Three more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:26
Head of Bishkek TEC contracts coronavirus
11:15
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria