Ata Meken faction leader against introduction of state of emergency

Aisuluu Mamashova, leader of Ata Meken faction, is against reintroduction of the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region due to situation with coronavirus. She explained 24.kg news agency why.

According to her, the growing number of infected people is really alarming and worrying, and if the situation worsens within a week, then restrictions are necessary.

«But not a complete halt to economic activity. The economy will not survive a complete stop for the second time,» the deputy believes.

She also believes that the date of the parliamentary elections will be adjusted.

Elections should be held in Kyrgyzstan on the first Sunday of October.