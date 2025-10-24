11:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.07
English

President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on parliamentary oversight during martial law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a constitutional law amending the legislation regulating martial law and state of emergency.

The document stipulates that during martial law, parliamentary oversight of citizens’ rights and freedoms will not be restricted.

Furthermore, it clarifies that during a state of emergency, the activities of the Akyikatchy (Ombudsperson), who exercises parliamentary oversight of human rights, will not be suspended.

The law also stipulates that when a state of emergency is declared, authorities may restrict the movement of vehicles, including foreign vehicles, with the exception of vehicles belonging to members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, diplomatic missions, and the Ombudsperson.

The law will enter into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/348383/
views: 55
Print
Related
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: State of emergency could soon be lifted
President Japarov refuses to sign law on state of emergency in economy
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev partially lifts state of emergency in Kazakhstan
Access of senior citizens to healthcare during state of emergency limited
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifts state of emergency in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov re-imposes state of emergency in Bishkek
State of emergency in Bishkek: Where roadblocks are set up
Commandant of Bishkek issues first order on state of emergency
Bishkek residents report military in different parts of capital
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
24 October, Friday
11:51
Fatal fall from amusement ride in Osh: Police detain operator Fatal fall from amusement ride in Osh: Police detain o...
11:41
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on parliamentary oversight during martial law
11:34
Powers over external labor migration to be transferred to Interior Ministry
11:11
Kyrgyz National University awarded Order of Manas of III Class
10:48
Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
23 October, Thursday
21:19
Snow leopard approved as symbol of Kyrgyzstan, rules for use introduced