President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on parliamentary oversight during martial law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a constitutional law amending the legislation regulating martial law and state of emergency.

The document stipulates that during martial law, parliamentary oversight of citizens’ rights and freedoms will not be restricted.

Furthermore, it clarifies that during a state of emergency, the activities of the Akyikatchy (Ombudsperson), who exercises parliamentary oversight of human rights, will not be suspended.

The law also stipulates that when a state of emergency is declared, authorities may restrict the movement of vehicles, including foreign vehicles, with the exception of vehicles belonging to members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, diplomatic missions, and the Ombudsperson.

The law will enter into force in ten days.