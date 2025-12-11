12:53
USD 87.45
EUR 101.90
RUB 1.14
English

State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to severe weather

According to the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, a state of emergency has been declared in Tyup district following heavy precipitation and a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

It was reported that emergency services and civil defense agencies were put on high alert several hours ago.

The following activities are being carried out:

  • clearing roads and restoring traffic access;
  • ensuring the stable operation of utility and energy networks;
  • monitoring potentially hazardous areas;
  • promptly informing the public about the current situation.

Law enforcement agencies have strengthened public safety controls and are regulating traffic in areas with limited visibility. Medical services have been placed on high alert and are ready for rapid response.

Specialized services continue preventive and emergency recovery work.

The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy noted that the situation is under round-the-clock control of the district administration and civil defense services.
link: https://24.kg/english/354217/
views: 171
Print
Related
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second
Weather forecast for Bishkek, December 11-14
Cloudy weekend expected in Bishkek: Weather forecast for December 4–7
Storm warning issued for mountain regions of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on parliamentary oversight during martial law
Nighttime temperature in Bishkek to drop to +4°C
Warm weather expected in Bishkek on October 9–12
Movement of heavy trucks restricted on Bishkek–Osh highway due to weather
Frosts and snowfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on October 1–2
Popular
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
11 December, Thursday
12:34
AI — tool for Kyrgyzstan to enter global IT market AI — tool for Kyrgyzstan to enter global IT market
12:26
Legal regulation remains weak point in AI implementation – Minister
12:14
Adopted children, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, to be placed on consular register
11:56
Over 34 million soms spent on reconstruction of Kyzyl-Zhyldyz canal in Naryn
11:50
Dust storm hits Issyk-Kul region: Wind reaches up to 35 meters per second