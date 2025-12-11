State of emergency declared in Tyup district due to severe weather

According to the Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, a state of emergency has been declared in Tyup district following heavy precipitation and a sharp deterioration in weather conditions.

It was reported that emergency services and civil defense agencies were put on high alert several hours ago.

The following activities are being carried out:

clearing roads and restoring traffic access;

ensuring the stable operation of utility and energy networks;

monitoring potentially hazardous areas;

promptly informing the public about the current situation.

Law enforcement agencies have strengthened public safety controls and are regulating traffic in areas with limited visibility. Medical services have been placed on high alert and are ready for rapid response.

Specialized services continue preventive and emergency recovery work.

The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy noted that the situation is under round-the-clock control of the district administration and civil defense services.