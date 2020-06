At least 94 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Pakistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A charter flight of Pakistan International Airlines along the route Islamabad — Bishkek — Islamabad, organized jointly with the Pakistani side for evacuation of citizens of the two countries, was met at Manas Airport.

All the arrivals were placed in an observation unit for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.