Infected with COVID-19 parliament deputy contacts almost all colleagues

Beishenaly Nurdinov, a member of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, who got infected with coronavirus, contacted almost all of his colleagues, with the exception of the Speaker, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov. Sources in the Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the infected deputy attended a plenary session yesterday, but felt unwell and went home after lunch. All parliament members intend to pass COVID-19 test.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to the Parliament instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

This is the second case of COVID-19 infection in the Parliament. It became known that the virus was confirmed in the head of the press service of the Parliament, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.
