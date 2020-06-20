10:06
Coronavirus in Parliament: Deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction gets infected

Beishenaly Nurdinov, a deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction, got infected with coronavirus. Sources in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, he was tested the day before and the result turned out to be positive. The deputy is isolated. All members of the fraction, including leader Kanatbek Isaev, are tested.

Beishenaly Nurdinov came to Parliament instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov. The latter has been appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister.

This is the second case of COVID-19 infection in the Parliament. It became known that the virus was confirmed in the head of the press service of the Parliament, Ibraim Nurakun uulu.
