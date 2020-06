Two employees of the central office of the Bishkek City Hall contracted coronavirus infection. The Chief of Staff of the City Hall, Balbak Tulobaev, told.

It is known that the chief accountant of the City Hall got the infection during vacation, as well as the head of the organizational department.

«They have mild form of the disease so far. Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov has a negative result. But, despite this, we can’t receive people until Monday. We work remotely,» he said.