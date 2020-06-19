Infected with COVID-19 head of press service of Parliament contacts two deputies

The head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, was in contact with two deputies. Office of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

These are Kanybek Imanaliev and Akylbek Japarov. They, like employees of the press service and the office, passed COVID-19 tests yesterday and are at home today. The head of the press service did not contact either the speaker or his deputies.

Ibraim Nurakun uulu was hospitalized today. The White House will not be quarantined. The building will be disinfected on Saturday afternoon.

In total, 2,657 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,933 patients have recovered.