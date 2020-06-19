Coronavirus confirmed in head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Head of the press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Ibraim Nurakun uulu, contracted coronavirus. He announced it on his Facebook page.

According to him, he learned about the disease at the weekend before going to work.

«In this regard, I will work from home for another 14 days. The press officers who contacted me will also work remotely. Therefore, there will not be a live broadcast scheduled for today. I hope, if my colleagues have a negative result, then we will fully resume work from next week. Together with us, several deputies, as well as employees of the Office, passed the test. The results will be ready in one or two days,» Ibraim Nurakun uulu wrote.

At least 2,657 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the entire period, 1,933 of them have recovered.