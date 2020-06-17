16:38
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Four ambulance drivers contract coronavirus in Bishkek

Four drivers of the Emergency Medicine Center got infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. Director of the center Iskender Shayakhmetov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the first infected driver was revealed at the end of May at one of the substations.

Related news
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
«Epidemiological investigation found out that he had no contact with patients and those infected. The source of infection is unknown. But we were forced to send all the doctors and paramedics who were in contact with the driver to home quarantine. They all were tested, and results were negative. In total, four drivers were infected. The last case was revealed on Sunday. The man was hospitalized to the Institute of Cardiology for treatment of the underlying disease, and his PCR analysis for COVID-19 turned out to be positive. The doctor who contacted him was sent to home quarantine, although his test result was negative,» he said.

This is a consequence of the frivolous attitude of our drivers to the situation: they do not wear masks, although they are provided with them in sufficient quantities.

Iskender Shayakhmetov

Iskender Shayakhmetov noted that the source of coronavirus infection is unknown in all four cases. «Epidemiologists are working, but they cannot say anything. But over the entire period, not a single ambulance doctor became infected with coronavirus,» he stressed.

At least 2,562 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the republic as of June 17, and 1,901 people have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/156399/
views: 104
Print
Related
Tax Service Department at Bishkek FEZ quarantined
Chynar and Kiyal mini markets to be closed for disinfection in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8.1 million people globally
21 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Another person dies of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
90 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,562 in total
At least 54 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be observed in home isolation in Kyrgyzstan
At least 259.1 mln soms in compensations paid to medical workers for 2 months
Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
16:17
Tax Service Department at Bishkek FEZ quarantined Tax Service Department at Bishkek FEZ quarantined
15:43
Four ambulance drivers contract coronavirus in Bishkek
15:26
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway - strategic project
14:52
Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of border checkpoints
14:37
Scandal at Trade Unions Federation: Kanatbek Osmonov placed under house arrest