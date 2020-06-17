Four ambulance drivers contract coronavirus in Bishkek

Four drivers of the Emergency Medicine Center got infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. Director of the center Iskender Shayakhmetov told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the first infected driver was revealed at the end of May at one of the substations.
This is a consequence of the frivolous attitude of our drivers to the situation: they do not wear masks, although they are provided with them in sufficient quantities.Iskender Shayakhmetov
Iskender Shayakhmetov noted that the source of coronavirus infection is unknown in all four cases. «Epidemiologists are working, but they cannot say anything. But over the entire period, not a single ambulance doctor became infected with coronavirus,» he stressed.
At least 2,562 cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the republic as of June 17, and 1,901 people have recovered.