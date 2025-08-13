Kumtor's medical service replenished with ambulance for Togolok employees

Kumtor Operating Company CJSC has purchased an ambulance for specialists working at Togolok deposit and in Dzhangart area.
As the company reported, the off-road vehicle, adapted for emergency medical use, was purchased for the prompt transportation of a company employee or a resident of Ak-Shyirak settlement who needs inpatient treatment.
The vehicle is equipped with basic medical equipment, including an oxygen system, a receiving device, a stretcher trolley, and a sphygmomanometer.
Kumtor Operating Company’s medical service was established in June 2024. A month later, a medical station was set up at Dzhangart area, and two resuscitation anesthesiologists began working at Togolok deposit on a rotational basis.