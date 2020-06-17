Five kindergartens resume work in Leninsky district of Bishkek

Five kindergartens have resumed work in Leninsky district of Bishkek, and it is planned to open them in Oktyabrsky district next week. Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova told at a briefing.

According to her, on the first day, 72 children visited these preschool institutions. At least 14 kindergartens already work in Sverdlovsky district, and the same number — in Pervomaisky district.

Recall, kindergartens were permitted to resume their activities on June 5. But first, all employees of the preschool institutions must pass a coronavirus infection test, and disinfect all the premises.