EAEU and China to exchange data on transportation of goods

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on exchange of information on goods and vehicles of international transport moving across the customs borders of the Eurasian Economic Union and China. Kazakh media reported with reference to Akorda.

The agreement regulates the main stages of information exchange, the mechanism of interaction between the parties and the requirements for the volume and composition of information. The Eurasian Union and China will exchange data on export and transit declarations of participants of the foreign economic activity, with the exception of goods of individuals for personal use.

«Information will be exchanged in electronic format for all modes of transport using the integrated EAEU information system and the information system of the authorized body of China,» the document says.

Separate protocols determining the structure, format of information, as well as technical conditions for information exchange will be signed within a year and a half from the date of entry into force of the agreement.