10:33
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

EAEU and China to exchange data on transportation of goods

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying the agreement on exchange of information on goods and vehicles of international transport moving across the customs borders of the Eurasian Economic Union and China. Kazakh media reported with reference to Akorda.

The agreement regulates the main stages of information exchange, the mechanism of interaction between the parties and the requirements for the volume and composition of information. The Eurasian Union and China will exchange data on export and transit declarations of participants of the foreign economic activity, with the exception of goods of individuals for personal use.

«Information will be exchanged in electronic format for all modes of transport using the integrated EAEU information system and the information system of the authorized body of China,» the document says.

Separate protocols determining the structure, format of information, as well as technical conditions for information exchange will be signed within a year and a half from the date of entry into force of the agreement.
link: https://24.kg/english/156302/
views: 68
Print
Related
Border problems: EEC recognizes Kazakhstan’s actions as barrier to EAEU market
Work of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on border with Kazakhstan resumed
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to open all checkpoints for heavy trucks
Truckers' problems on border with Kazakhstan: tough comment of officials
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes work
Mutual trade in non-primary goods in EAEU is growing
Transitional period for new regulations on food products announced
Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries
EAEU to have equal conditions in paying VAT on union goods, from third countries
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
10:28
Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk
10:08
Work of bicycle rental points, trampolines suspended in Bishkek
10:00
EAEU and China to exchange data on transportation of goods
09:39
Bank robberies become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Coordination Council for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan
16 June, Tuesday
18:02
Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city
17:52
Number of coronavirus cases may reach 4,900 by end of June in Kyrgyzstan