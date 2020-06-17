Coordination Council for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan

Coordination Council for Development of Tourism has been created in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reports.

The Council was created to enhance cooperation with representatives of the tourism industry, to determine short-term and medium-term development steps in all sectors of the sphere. It includes both representatives of the department and tourism business associations.

«The Coordination Council is a public, expert advisory and consultative body,» the department noted.

Its first meeting is scheduled for June 23. Further, it is planned to hold meetings weekly to develop and approve an action plan until the end of 2020.