10:32
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Coordination Council for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan

Coordination Council for Development of Tourism has been created in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reports.

The Council was created to enhance cooperation with representatives of the tourism industry, to determine short-term and medium-term development steps in all sectors of the sphere. It includes both representatives of the department and tourism business associations.

«The Coordination Council is a public, expert advisory and consultative body,» the department noted.

Its first meeting is scheduled for June 23. Further, it is planned to hold meetings weekly to develop and approve an action plan until the end of 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/156294/
views: 107
Print
Related
Culture Ministry announces competition for Honorary Tourist of Kyrgyzstan title
Tourism industry indices may drop to 80 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Tourist agencies of Kyrgyzstan ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help
Tourism demand drops significantly in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Leading travel bloggers promote winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev voices problems of tourism industry in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Magazine
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 55 million for tourism development
Creativity needed for tourism development in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister believes
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
10:28
Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk Girl gives birth, leaves baby in toilet in Sokuluk
10:08
Work of bicycle rental points, trampolines suspended in Bishkek
10:00
EAEU and China to exchange data on transportation of goods
09:39
Bank robberies become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Coordination Council for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan
16 June, Tuesday
18:02
Coronavirus confirmed in servicemen of Ground Forces in Osh city
17:52
Number of coronavirus cases may reach 4,900 by end of June in Kyrgyzstan