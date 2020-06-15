Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water on June 16. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

According to it, supply of drinking water in Tunguch microdistrict, including in the private sector, and in Rukhiy Muras housing estate will be temporarily stopped.

The reason for the shutdown is the repair and maintenance work at Selsky water intake and at the city water supply networks.

The City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.