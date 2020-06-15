14:24
Search for drowned residents of Min-Kush village continues in Kyrgyzstan

Search for four men, who presumably drowned in rivers, continues in Kyrgyzstan. Two of them are residents of Naryn region, who have been missing for the tenth day already. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reports.

According to the ministry, the residents of Min-Kush village, Dzhumgal district, 42 and 43 years old, went fishing on Kokomeren river on June 5 and did not return. Search is conducted by 20 employees of the Ministry of Emergencies and villagers, but there is no result so far.

The second case was registered in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. «A 17-year-old guy drowned in Naryn river on June 14. At least 15 employees of the Ministry of Emergencies are involved in search,» the ministry reports.

Another man drowned in Kara-Kul town in Kara-Suu river. Rescuers are involved in the search, as well as six police officers.

Search for all men continues.

A guy, 25, also drowned in a lake located in GES-5 village. Employees of the ministry handed over his body to the police.
