Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow

Some districts of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, on June 14. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

According to it, supply of drinking water will be suspended in the area bounded by Sadovaya, Valikhanov Streets, Chui Avenue and the railway line, as well as Uchkun housing estate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work on VPU water intake and on city water supply networks.

Bishkek City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.