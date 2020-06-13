13:43
Ministry of Health asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling

Risk of coronavirus infection in seniors remains high. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the seniors should be protected from risk of the infection, in particular, to observe self-isolation requirement.

«Yesterday coronavirus was confirmed in an elderly woman who visited children in Yekaterinburg. On her way home, she contracted coronavirus. She was hospitalized. We ask to refrain from various trips in conditions of epidemiologically unfavorable situation and refuse visits,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 2,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. More than 70 percent of patients have recovered.
