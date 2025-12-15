Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health

Acting Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanybek Dosmambetov held a working meeting with heads of private medical centers, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting participants addressed issues related to the development of the private healthcare sector, including the concept of its further improvement, as well as measures to enhance the quality and accessibility of medical services.

The head of the ministry noted that the development of private medical clinics within the country is a priority, as it helps expand the range of medical services available to the population and reduces the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

«Development of the private sector is not an alternative to the state system, but an important complement to it. Our task is to create conditions under which high-quality medical care will be accessible to citizens within the country, without the need to travel abroad,» Kanybek Dosmambetov said.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to creating favorable conditions for the operation of private clinics, introducing modern medical technologies, and improving the professional skills of medical personnel.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue constructive dialogue and joint efforts to develop proposals aimed at the sustainable development of the private healthcare sector in the republic.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic suspended the operations of 263 private clinics due to serious violations.