Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on detention of nephrologist

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic issued an official comment regarding the detention of a nephrologist.

The ministry stated that the investigation is being conducted by authorized law enforcement agencies within the framework of the current legislation.

«The Ministry of Health consistently advocates for compliance with the law, protection of the rights of patients and healthcare workers, and a fair legal assessment based solely on facts and professional expertise,» the statement reads.

After receiving the information, Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov contacted the competent government agencies and emphasized the need for an objective, comprehensive, and impartial review of the circumstances of the case, taking into account all medical and expert opinions.

The minister also noted the importance of applying a preventive measure that does not involve imprisonment until final procedural decisions are made.

The Ministry of Health assured that it will monitor the situation and ensure compliance with the law and respect for the rights of all parties.

On February 18, it was reported that nephrologist Nasira Beishebaeva had been detained. The staff of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare appealed to President Sadyr Japarov to conduct an objective, comprehensive, and fair review of the situation, in compliance with all legal provisions.
