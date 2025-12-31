10:15
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

New Deputy Minister for Digital Development introduced to Health Ministry staff

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov introduced the Deputy Minister for Digital Development to the Ministry of Health’s staff. The Ministry of Health’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Temirbek Erkinov has been appointed Deputy Minister for Digital Development.

«Edil Baisalov noted Temirbek Erkinov’s professional experience in public administration and project implementation, emphasizing the importance of digital transformation for the development of the healthcare system. Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed confidence that the new deputy minister’s experience will contribute to the effective implementation of digital solutions and wished him success in his work,» the press service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/356757/
views: 116
Print
Related
Marup uulu Kaldarbek appointed artistic director of Osh Philharmonic Hall
Parliament approves candidacy of new Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Affairs Department
Shukur azhy Ismailov appointed Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Personnel changes take place in Parliament's office
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Edil Baisalov introduces new Deputy Ministers to Health Ministry staff
Samat Isabekov appointed Director of EEC Customs Infrastructure Department
Nurgazy Kokcholokov appointed Vice President of Volleyball Federation
Popular
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan prepares to send its first national astronaut into space Uzbekistan prepares to send its first national astronaut into space
31 December, Wednesday
10:11
EAEU extends registration of medical devices under national rules EAEU extends registration of medical devices under nati...
10:04
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in industrial production growth
10:01
Snowstorms in Turkey: Turkish Airlines cancels more than 60 flights
09:48
Justice Minister’s powers as Deputy Chairman of Cabinet extended
09:43
Medical care and transportation for Kyrgyz pilgrims discussed in Mecca
30 December, Tuesday
20:15
President Japarov responds to reports of attack on Russian president’s residence