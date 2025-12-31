New Deputy Minister for Digital Development introduced to Health Ministry staff

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov introduced the Deputy Minister for Digital Development to the Ministry of Health’s staff. The Ministry of Health’s press service reported.

According to the press service, Temirbek Erkinov has been appointed Deputy Minister for Digital Development.

«Edil Baisalov noted Temirbek Erkinov’s professional experience in public administration and project implementation, emphasizing the importance of digital transformation for the development of the healthcare system. Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov expressed confidence that the new deputy minister’s experience will contribute to the effective implementation of digital solutions and wished him success in his work,» the press service said.