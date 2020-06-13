13:42
Health Ministry speaks for closure of Bishkek markets for disinfection

Markets must be closed for disinfection in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Nurbolot Usenbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, disinfection will take several days.

«At least 628 cases out of the total number of the infected were registered in Bishkek. There is a need to close Orto-Sai and other markets for disinfection. A large emergency response center has been formed at the City Hall, which is now developing a plan for further actions,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Health turned to senior citizens with a request to comply with sanitary rules.

«Elderly people are at risk. When you visit Family Medicine Centers, crowded places, markets, shopping centers, there is a risk of contracting coronavirus. Therefore, if possible, stay at home,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 2,207 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan. More than 70 percent of patients have recovered.
