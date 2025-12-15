15:49
Edil Baisalov introduces new Deputy Ministers to Health Ministry staff

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov introduced the new deputy ministers to the Ministry of Health staff.

According to the relevant Cabinet order, Aibek Matkerimov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Health. He was a member of the Parliament of the 7th convocation.

Bakytbek Kadyraliev (cardiac surgeon) and Ryspek Sydygaliev have also been appointed Deputy Ministers.

Addressing the staff, Edil Baisalov noted that the formation of the new management team is being carried out in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and is aimed at implementing the priority objectives of state policy in the field of healthcare.

In turn, Acting Minister of Health Kanybek Dosmambetov thanked them for their trust. He emphasized that the team is ready to effectively fulfill the assigned tasks and work to improve the quality of medical care for the population. In late November, it was reported that two deputy health ministers, Kaarmanbek Baidavletov and Bubuzhan Arykbaeva, had been dismissed from their posts. Manas Toktomuratov was also later dismissed.
