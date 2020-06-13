10:40
Wife of President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya contracts coronavirus

Wife of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, got infected with coronavirus. RIA Novosti reports citing the press service of the President of Ukraine.

Test results for COVID-19 of the Ukrainian leader and his children are negative. His spouse undergoes outpatient treatment.

«It is still unknown where and when exactly she could get the infection, an epidemiological investigation is being conducted. All contact persons were immediately informed of the potential risk of the infection. They are advised to observe self-isolation and, if possible, also pass testing,» the message says.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky told how he was going to contract coronavirus, in order «the people have no depression.»
