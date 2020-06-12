State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet

State kindergartens in Chui region will not work yet. The Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chui region, Svetlana Volkova, told at a briefing.

According to her, monitoring and a local survey were conducted in the region on the appropriateness of resuming work, and an inspection by the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision for compliance with sanitary standards was carried out.

Related news Coronavirus confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek

«State and municipal kindergartens do not plan to resume work yet. Repair and restoration work will be carried out in the summer,» Svetlana Volkova said.

She added that pre-school organizations that are ready to accept children have already been tested. «Three of them (in Zhaiyl, Moskovsky and Alamedin districts) have already received permission to resume work. Employees of private preschool organizations are now undergoing PCR tests for coronavirus, and after receiving the results, if they are negative, they will go to work,» Svetlana Volkova said.

At least 265 kindergartens work in Chui region, 182 of them are state-owned.