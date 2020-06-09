18:19
Coronavirus confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek

Coronavirus was confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, two cases were detected in employees of municipal preschool organizations, two — in private ones.

«Contact persons were identified, tests were taken. We continue testing, there are appeals from private kindergartens, we invite according to the schedule. We allow to start work only after receiving a medical certificate with negative result,» she said.

Tatyana Kuznetsova added that municipal kindergartens will start accepting children in stages, after the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance gives approval for their work.
