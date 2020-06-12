Attacker on Kaktus.media journalist identified, taken to police department

Fact of the attack on Kaktus.media journalist, Marat Uraliev, was registered under the Article «Petty hooliganism» of the Code of Misconduct of Kyrgyzstan. The Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The man was identified. He is 32-year-old B.Zh.

«Yesterday, at about 2.15 p.m., the police received a message saying that an unknown man attacked a journalist Marat Uraliev during shooting. Upon arrival of the police, the media representative made a statement to take action against a man who inflicted bodily harm on him. The police identified the man, he was taken to the police department of the Oktyabrsky district,» the police department said.

Recall, Kaktus.media correspondent, Marat Uraliev, was attacked during filming near Kainar restaurant. The journalist suggested that it was a security guard of an ex-deputy Omurbek Babanov.