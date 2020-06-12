11:49
USD 74.28
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.07
English

Attacker on Kaktus.media journalist identified, taken to police department

Fact of the attack on Kaktus.media journalist, Marat Uraliev, was registered under the Article «Petty hooliganism» of the Code of Misconduct of Kyrgyzstan. The Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Journalist Marat Uraliev attacked in Bishkek
The man was identified. He is 32-year-old B.Zh.

«Yesterday, at about 2.15 p.m., the police received a message saying that an unknown man attacked a journalist Marat Uraliev during shooting. Upon arrival of the police, the media representative made a statement to take action against a man who inflicted bodily harm on him. The police identified the man, he was taken to the police department of the Oktyabrsky district,» the police department said.

Recall, Kaktus.media correspondent, Marat Uraliev, was attacked during filming near Kainar restaurant. The journalist suggested that it was a security guard of an ex-deputy Omurbek Babanov.
link: https://24.kg/english/155780/
views: 109
Print
Related
Ministry of Culture condemns attack on Channel Three in Talas
Journalist Marat Uraliev attacked in Bishkek
CPJ calls for thorough investigation into Channel Three arson
OSCE representative comments on arson attack on Channel Three in Talas
Media experts demand thorough investigation into arson at Channel Three office
Spokesman for Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan comments on restrictions for media
Journalists, Kyrgyzstan's media ask authorities to provide access to information
Attacked Bolot Temirov identifies one of suspects
Attack on Bolot Temirov: Detainees confess to crime
Police detain four suspects in attack on Factcheck.kg editor-in-chief
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12 June, Friday
11:14
Losses of Kyrgyzstan’s budget reach 14 bln soms since beginning of 2020 Losses of Kyrgyzstan’s budget reach 14 bln soms since b...
11:02
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
10:50
Transfer of runway at Kant airbase: Deputies support protocol in three readings
10:37
At least 38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
Attacker on Kaktus.media journalist identified, taken to police department