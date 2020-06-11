Journalist Marat Uraliev attacked in Bishkek

Kaktus.media journalist, Marat Uraliev, was attacked in Bishkek. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, ex-deputy Omurbek Babanov held a funeral banquet at Kaynar restaurant today, his older sister passed away in April. The journalist arrived at the place to shoot the number of guests and cars parked at the restaurant.

Recall, mass events are prohibited in Bishkek, cafes and restaurants must comply with sanitary rules and serve not more than 50 visitors at once. A lot of guests arrived at Kainar.

«I suppose that I was attacked by a security guard of Omurbek Babanov. Two more people walked behind him, who also prevented me from walking along the sidewalk. The man used a submission hold,» Marat Uraliev told.

Marat Uraliev showed live that a crew of the patrol police service (car No. 67) drove past the journalist. The officers saw that the journalist was being attacked, the car slowed down, but then the inspectors left without reacting to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bishkek City Hall reported that the restaurant’s administration has already been fined under the Article «Violation of procedure for execution of a decision, order or requirement of an authorized body» of the Code of Violations.