Ministry of Culture condemns attack on Channel Three in Talas

The Department of Information and Communications at the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan condemns the attack on Channel Three in Talas. Press service of the department reported.

The attack on the independent television channel was received with great chagrin and regret, since Kyrgyzstan has been a democratic country for many years, where the institute of freedom of speech has been successfully maintained and developed.

«The department considers the actions of the attackers unacceptable and hopes that investigation of the attack on Channel Three by law enforcement agencies will be conducted promptly, thoroughly, openly and without bias. We hope for a quick restoration of the channel and its further effective activity,» the department noted.

Recall, early in the morning on June 7 unknown persons set fire to the office of the Channel Three in Talas. The fact of the fire was registered under the Article «Destruction or Damage of Another’s Property». Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing. Preliminary damage resulting from the arson is about 300,000 soms.