11:27
USD 74.34
EUR 84.52
RUB 1.08
English

CPJ calls for thorough investigation into Channel Three arson

Kyrgyzstan authorities should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the arson attack on the office of the Channel Three broadcaster. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.

At around 7 a.m. on June 7, unidentified attackers threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the independent television station’s office in the northern city of Talas.

According to director of the broadcaster, Zhannat Toktosunova, no one was in the office at the time, but the fire damaged the outlet’s broadcasting equipment. She estimated the damage to be worth up to $15,000, and said the equipment will not be easily replaced.

Toktosunova told CPJ that the station recently received criticism from government supporters on social media, who alleged Channel Three was «disseminating western values» after it rebroadcast programs by the U.S. Congress-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz and Russian-language services.

«Kyrgyz authorities must find the arsonists behind the attack on the independent Channel Three broadcaster, hold them to account, and ensure the safety of Channel Three’s journalists and staff,» said CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Gulnoza Said. «Media outlets in Kyrgyzstan should not face harassment or attacks in connection to their coverage.»
link: https://24.kg/english/155633/
views: 51
Print
Related
OSCE representative comments on arson attack on Channel Three in Talas
Media experts demand thorough investigation into arson at Channel Three office
Spokesman for Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan comments on restrictions for media
Journalists, Kyrgyzstan's media ask authorities to provide access to information
Unknown people attempt to set fire to house on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Igor Shestakov: Media turned into a way to make money in Kyrgyzstan
Short news, videos most popular on social networking sites in Central Asia
Harlem Desir: Media shouldn’t be blocked because one doesn’t like their opinion
Harlem Desir: Central Asia still has restrictions for media
Kyrgyzstan's journalists urge officials not to conceal information
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
11 June, Thursday
11:24
58 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 58 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:20
36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total
11:10
CPJ calls for thorough investigation into Channel Three arson
10:59
Prices to grow by 7 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2020
10:23
Woman brutally beats 12-month-old daughter filming it on video in Jalal-Abad
10 June, Wednesday
20:38
Ex-deputy Askarbek Shadiev sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison